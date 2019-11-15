7-month-old bobcat pounces into Oklahoma City Zoo as newest member

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed a new member to their family!

7-month-old Dodger was rescued by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks before relocating to his new home at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Montana wildlife officials determined Dodger was non-releasable because he lacks the skills to survive in the wild.

Dodger has been placed in the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat, which is also home to Cody, a 17-year-old bobcat who lives in Oklahoma Trails at the zoo.

Bobcats range from southern Canada, through the United States and into parts of Mexico.

According to zoo officials, bobcats are solitary animals who prefer to live and hunt alone, and get their notable name from their short, “bobbed” tail.