Caught on camera: Edmond bicyclist hit by car, assaulted after suspected drug deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A witness says a violent scene unfolded in a busy part of Edmond while he was eating breakfast Tuesday morning.

He told police it started with what appeared to be a drug deal in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near 2nd St. and Broadway.

Then, at some point, a bicyclist involved rode off down an alley, and the other party followed.

"The car followed him down there and rammed him into the fence and his bicycle is all jacked up," the witness said in a 911 call.

In surveillance video from a nearby business, you can see the suspect get out of the car, push the man he hit to the ground and started throwing punches.

"He doesn't appear to be injured, but his bicycle is and now he's walking to his house," the 911 caller said, adding that the driver of the car took off.

Police got to the scene not long after it happened Tuesday morning, but the suspect and victim were already gone.

Officers got surveillance video - and something else.

"A bag of marijuana was found on scene as well," said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department.

Police had no more answers as to who was involved, though, until a call came in later from a mom who was concerned about her 19-year-old son.

"He was run over by a car - his bike was totaled," the woman said in a 911 call. "He's like, swollen and not doing well and I need someone to take him to the hospital."

Police met her son at the hospital. He identified the suspect as 19-year-old Caleb McLaren.

"It was sure enough the same guy," Ward said.

McLaren was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say no drug-related charges will be filed in this case.

News 4 has been unable to get an update on the victim's condition.