Child, adult care institutions to take part in federally funded feeding program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Child and adult care institutions across the state have announced their participation in a program that provides meals to Oklahomans each year.

The institutions will participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program, a program that provides hundreds of meals to thousands of Oklahomans every year.

From Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, more than 910,000 children and adults were served in Oklahoma through the program.

During that time, approximately 8.6 million breakfasts, 8.8 million lunches, 10.5 million snacks and 3 million suppers were served.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and coordinated in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).

Click here to see a list of providers in the program.