Cushing woman accused of embezzling approximately $70K from former employer

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against a woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer in Payne County.

According to the Payne County district attorney’s office, three counts of embezzlement were filed on Friday against Denise Leanne Munsell, of Cushing.

Munsell allegedly embezzled approximately $70,000 from her former employer, Cushing Veterinary Clinic, from 2012 to 2018.

Officials say Munsell reportedly fraudulently inflated her timesheets, skimmed cash deposits, and credited personal accounts receivable on the company’s books without making payment. She was fired from Cushing Veterinary Clinic in July.

Each count of embezzlement carries up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.