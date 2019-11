Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night all over the state.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Jenks 55, Mustang 28

Carl Albert 48, Duncan 7

Del City 33, Tulsa Washington 7

Moore 41, Edmond Santa Fe 28

Millwood 14, Davis 10

Noble 28, Woodward 14

Piedmont 24, El Reno 21

Bethany 20, Clinton 0

McGuinness 46, Ardmore 14