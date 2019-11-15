Grant to assist in funding Memory Garden for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s at Will Rogers Gardens 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation recently received a grant that will be used to fund a Memory Garden project designed for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Earlier this month, Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Parks and Public Space Initiative.
The grant will be used to help with funding a Memory Garden project at Will Rogers Gardens in Oklahoma City.
The garden is a special garden for individuals with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease to share with their families and caregivers.
Here are features of what will be in the garden:
- It will be enclosed to reduce the risk of individuals wandering away
- Wheelchair/ADA accessible
- Seating areas will be included
- Areas with shade and water misters to reduce the hazard of heat-related illness
- A raised bed format will be utilized for additional accessibility
- Plants will stimulate the senses, but also be non-irritating and nontoxic
Officials say although the garden will be designed for those specifically suffering from dementia/Alzheimer’s and their families or caregivers, it will be open to everyone.
Local neurologist, Dr. Germaine Odenheimer, proposed building the Memory Garden at Will Rogers Gardens.