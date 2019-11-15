Grant to assist in funding Memory Garden for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s at Will Rogers Gardens 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation recently received a grant that will be used to fund a Memory Garden project designed for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Earlier this month, Friends of Will Rogers Gardens Foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Parks and Public Space Initiative.

The grant will be used to help with funding a Memory Garden project at Will Rogers Gardens in Oklahoma City.

The garden is a special garden for individuals with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease to share with their families and caregivers.

Here are features of what will be in the garden:

It will be enclosed to reduce the risk of individuals wandering away

Wheelchair/ADA accessible

Seating areas will be included

Areas with shade and water misters to reduce the hazard of heat-related illness

A raised bed format will be utilized for additional accessibility

Plants will stimulate the senses, but also be non-irritating and nontoxic

Officials say although the garden will be designed for those specifically suffering from dementia/Alzheimer’s and their families or caregivers, it will be open to everyone.

Local neurologist, Dr. Germaine Odenheimer, proposed building the Memory Garden at Will Rogers Gardens.