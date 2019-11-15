Happy shopping! Do you know the holiday shipping deadlines?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, so it’s time to fulfill those Christmas wish lists for those you love! But, before you send off their gift, there are deadlines you need to know about.

The U.S. Postal Service released its 2019 holiday shipping deadlines earlier this week.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

The Postal Service says their busiest time of the year is two weeks before Christmas.

Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 – 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

