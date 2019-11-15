Judge expected to issue additional order in opioid ruling

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A judge is expected to issue an order that will shed light on his decision in Oklahoma’s opioid trial earlier this year.

On Friday, Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman will issue an order in response to arguments made by the State of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson as to the meaning of the 42-page order Balkman issued at the end of the trial this summer.

Back in August, Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million to help address the damage the opioid crisis has caused in the state.

However, the State of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson went back to court after a dispute over how much money the company owed the state after the opioid lawsuit.

Johnson & Johnson said there was a miscalculation of $107 million in the $572 million judgment.

Balkman admitted there was a mistake in the calculation.

“I acknowledge the computing error contained in my August 26th judgment. The cost for Johnson & Johnson to pay is $107,683,” Balkman said.

The state argues that the order leaves open the possibility of coming back in future years for the award of additional damages.

But, Johnson & Johnson says previous settlements by Teva and Purdue with the State of Oklahoma should be deducted from Balkman’s judgment against Johnson & Johnson as a setoff or credit.

An order will be issued Friday, but a set time is not known.