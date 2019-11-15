× Man accused of hitting bicyclist with vehicle in alleged drug deal gone bad, Edmond police say

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after a supposed drug deal went bad and left one man in the hospital, Edmond police say.

On Nov. 12, Edmond police were called to a business near Broadway and 6th St. to take a report from a customer of Whataburger who said he believed he had witnessed a drug deal.

The customer told police he the incident was between a man driving a car and a man on a bicycle. The incident “ended with the driver of the car running down and hitting the man on the bicycle with his car, and then getting out of the car and punching the man on the bicycle,” according to Edmond police.

The man in the car then drove away from the scene and the man on the bicycle left on foot.

Police say a bag of marijuana was found at the scene.

Later that day, police received a phone call from a woman who said her son was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities spoke to the victim at a hospital and later arrested Caleb McLaren, 19, in connection to the incident. McLaren will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.