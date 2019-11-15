× Man arrested for arson following Oklahoma City commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after allegedly intentionally setting a fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to a commercial fire on Thursday around 2 p.m. near NE 4th and Martin Luther King.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews arrived on scene and found rolls of irrigation tubing on fire.

Residents and businesses in the area were asked to close doors and windows and turn off air conditioning units due to plastic in the air.

Witnesses told officials they saw a man set the fire in the grass, which then spread to the tubing.

29-year-old William Flyingout was arrested in connection to the incident. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of arson in the third degree.

The incident remains under investigation.