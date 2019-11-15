Metro woman held at gunpoint by thief who stole her purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man connected to the robbery of one metro woman.

“When I turned around he was like, right in front of me with the gun, but the thing is, I didn’t hear him coming up behind me,” said the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous for her own safety.

She lived at a home near SW 23rd and Penn.

She says she was leaving for work in the morning, and threw her purse on the passenger seat floorboard.

“I saw a guy walking on the sidewalk in front of my house, and I kept staring at him, but as soon as I saw him go around the house, I think, OK, he’s gone,” she said.

She realized she forgot to lock her deadbolt, so she went back to lock it and when she turned around she was face to face with a gun.

“I just automatically started crying because I was just in so much shock, scared, almost shaking. It was a very scary situation,” she told News 4.

The victim says the man demanded money, but all she had on her was her cell phone.

He then allegedly asked for the purse that she’d just thrown in the car.

When she gave him the bag, the thief handed her phone back to her before taking off.

“He gave the cell phone back to her, but took the purse, and a short time later the card was used at a local store,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Surveillance video captured the moments a man used the woman’s stolen card.

Oklahoma City police are hoping someone will recognize him.

“It doesn`t matter anymore, what he spent at the store. It`s just, I don`t wish this upon anybody. I wouldn`t want him to go ahead and do it to someone else because it`s not right,” said the victim.

She tells us she has since moved from the house.

If you know anything, give Crime Stoppers a call at (405) 235-7300.