Happening Now: Day 2 of impeachment hearings

More than 200 pounds of marijuana discovered inside shipping container in NE Oklahoma

Posted 11:45 am, November 15, 2019, by

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are facing charges after the discovery of more than 200 pounds of marijuana in northeast Oklahoma.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Rich Lysuwan, Youlee Moua and Chali Saeli were arrested on Nov. 12.

Rich Lysuwan

Youlee Moua

The sheriff’s office says their arrests come after the discovery of a shipping container filled with 211 pounds of marijuana.

Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators believe the suspects were going to sell the marijuana on the black market in Oklahoma.

Lysuwan, Moua and Saeli were all booked into the Tulsa County Jail on trafficking marijuana complaints.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.