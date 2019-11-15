Network outage takes state agency computers, phones offline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A network outage left employees at state agencies unable to use their computers and, for some, their phones.

Service went out at about 9 a.m. Friday. The Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) says the cause is likely an internal routing change.

"During a planned event, the services became sporadic," Jake Lowrey, public affairs director at OMES, said.

Tech providers have been working on the issue all day.

At the Department of Health, the outage meant employees couldn't process vital records like birth and death certificates.

"We've been able to accept their applications and verify all the information's accurate, and go over and see that they qualify for those certificates, but we aren't able to process them until our systems are back up," Tony Sellars, director of communications at the Department of Health, said.

OMES employees were sent home early on administrative leave.

"If you can't get to your computers or get on the phone, you're pretty much not able to do your job in relation to the computer. There's other work that can be done off the computer. That's what most of us have done today," Lowrey said.

Those at the Health Department stayed at work.

"Everybody was here and kind of took advantage of the opportunity to do some things around the office they aren't able to do when they're on their computers working. Probably had more human interaction today than normal," Sellars said.

He says ultimately, employees just want to get back to work.

"People show up, they want to do their job. We're dedicated to what we do on a daily basis, so we don't come here to sit around, we come to get work done," he said.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, OMES said services are back for many users, and updates will continue until it's restored for everyone affected.