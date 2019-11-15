× Oklahoma City Public Schools holds district-wide keyboarding competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state’s largest school district recently held a district-wide keyboarding competition for students in grades third through sixth.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Public Schools’ “Key Bee” finals took place at the Frederick Douglass High School auditorium.

The “Key Bee” is a typing competition for students in grades third through sixth.

“The most enjoyment I’ve had so far is watching them going from zero skills, to learning where to put their hands, and learning how to better their posture because they have to sit up. They like earning badges. They think it’s a game, but they’re actually learning,” said Kiera Smith, fourth-grade teacher at Arthur Elementary School. “The world is becoming digital, so we have to learn how to use technology and typing is one of the foundations. I encourage every teacher

to use typing.com to help their kids learn how to type.”

Teachers were provided with a rubric that included scoring ideas and suggestions to assist in selecting school champions, who were then invited to compete in the district finals.

48 students participated in the event and challenged each other in one round of typing tests using a program from Typing.com. Students who achieved the highest scores, based on accuracy and speed, advanced to the final round.

Trophies were awarded to the top student in each grade and a grand champion was also announced.

3rd Grade Champion

Terrell Wilburn – Thelma R. Parks Elementary School

35 WPM

Accuracy 97%

4th Grade Champion

Oliver Hunter – Hayes Elementary School

48 WPM

Accuracy 96%

5th Grade Champion

Destiny Vo – Classen SAS Middle School

63 WPM

Accuracy 99%

6th Grade Champion

Sophia Hunter – Southeast Middle School

58 WPM

Accuracy 92%

Overall Grand Champion

Jazmin Escobedo – Capitol Hill Middle School

50 WPM

Accuracy 99%

All finalists received a swag bag provided by several sponsors.