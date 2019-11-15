Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival to kick off holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City tradition will make its return at the end of the month as the official kickoff to the holiday season.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival has been held downtown for the past 18 years.

The event kicks off Downtown in December, as Mayor David Holt will light the Christmas Tree with Santa Claus. There will also be local performers, food trucks, free family-friendly activities, and photos and visits with Santa.

Returning this year, Lyric Theatre’s cast from “A Christmas Carol” will open the show by singing carols, followed by a student from the Lyric Theatre Academy to sing an Oklahoma-favorite, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

New this year, the Academia OKC’s intermediate Mariachi group of middle and high school students will be performing two songs. And, the Oklahoma’s Native Praise Choir will perform two holiday classics, “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night”, in the languages of the Five Civilized Tribes of Oklahoma.

Former American Idol finalist Tony Foster Jr. will perform holiday music with Kandace Duke, and local artist Jabee will make a special appearance with a holiday-themed hip-hop set before Holt takes the stage to light the Christmas Tree with Santa.

Junction Coffee and Taco Nation will be on site for guests to purchase food, coffee and hot cocoa during the event, and Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse will be giving away complimentary holiday treats. The Curbside Chronicle will also be on site selling holiday wrapping paper for the “Wrap Up Homelessness” campaign.

For the fourth year, the event will be presented by SONIC.

It is free and open to the public on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Third Base Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive, in Oklahoma City.