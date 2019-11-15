× One taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a milk truck in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Friday near Lake Hefner Parkway and NW 50th.

Officials tell News 4 a family dispute occurred in the middle of the highway in the area when one person got out of a vehicle. The person then ran across the highway and that’s when they were hit by a milk truck.

The person was reportedly walking around when police arrived, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.