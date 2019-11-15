Photo Gallery: Dog rescued from burning home, revived by Moore firefighters

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A dog nearly died in a house fire on Friday, but Moore firefighters were able to pull the canine from the blaze and revive it with oxygen.

Mike Combs with Norman Regional EMSSTAT notified News 4 about this story of heroism and not giving up to save a life.

The dog, whose name is not known, was trapped in a burning home.

“Moore Fire rescued the dog from a house fire today and paramedics were able to revive the dog,” Combs said. “He is expected to make a full recovery!”

Have a look at some of the photos of the rescue that Combs shared with News 4:

