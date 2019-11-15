Rolling OKC gun battle leaves 2 people wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people are in the hospital after they were hit by bullets near Northwest 38th and Santa Fe Avenue Friday evening.

“We have two blocks blocked off and shell casings from one end to the other,” Captain Rob Strecker with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Santa Fe Avenue was shut down after the shooting.

Nearby businesses sent their employees home in a panic. Some of their cars were even inside the caution tape.

“[Oklahoma] Highway Patrol was driving up the street and it pretty much happened right in front of them,” Strecker said.

Within a matter of seconds, the trooper entered a barrage of gunfire, police said.

The occupants of two vehicles allegedly unloaded rounds on each other. The SUV involved in the shootout lost control and crashed into a concrete wall. The other vehicle sped off.

The OHP trooper was the first on the scene.

“They ran over to check on the driver and at that time they realized the shooting had just occurred,” Strecker said.

Both were loaded into ambulances. Their conditions are unknown as of Friday night.

Turns out there was a third person in the crashed-out SUV who tried to make a run for it.

“We did get up on the roof [of a nearby business] just to see if he might have thrown anything on the roof or if there was any evidence on the roof,” Strecker said.

Police still searching for the other vehicle involved and are not sure of a motive at this time.

“We don’t have any leads on what the second vehicle might have been,” Strecker said.