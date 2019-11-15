× SW Oklahoma City apartment fire ends in man’s arrest, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly intentionally set an Oklahoma City apartment on fire.

On Thursday, just before 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Creekside Apartments near SW 55th and Agnew.

When crews arrived, they found visible smoking coming from a two-story apartment building.

Crews entered the apartment and found a man still inside who refused to leave.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters felt threatened by the man’s behavior and continued to extinguish the fire from the outside.

An Oklahoma City police officer removed the man from the apartment and crews were able to fully put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area and damage estimates for the structure and contents combined totaled $7,500.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was listed as incendiary, meaning it was intentionally set.

36-year-old Craig Douglas was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into jail on a complaint of arson in the first degree.