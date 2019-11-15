The Spongebob Musical, Jim Gaffigan performances to be held this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The weekend is almost here, so it's time to find something fun to do!

OKC Broadway is presenting TheSpongebob Musical this week.

Join SpongeBob and all of the Bikini Bottom crew like Mr. Krabs, Patrick Star and Squidward.

It came out two years ago and has been nominated for several awards.

Now, it's on the road and at the Oklahoma City Civic Center through Sunday.

Riverwind Casino is hosting comedian Jim Gaffigan on Friday.

The award-winning comedian, actor, producer, and author is bringing his comedy act at two different times. The first show is at 7 p.m. and the second is at 10 p.m.

And, the International Festival is taking place at the Edmond Festival Marketplace this Saturday.

There will be 16 different countries represented with live performances and international cuisine.

The University of Central Oklahoma started the event more than 40 years ago as a way for international students to share their culture with others.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.