Thunder Beat 76ers in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder outscored Philadelphia 20-12 in overtime to beat the 76ers 127-119 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City Friday night.

The Thunder had three players score at least 24 points, led by Danilo Gallinari, who had 28 points, including a big 3-pointer in overtime that put OKC up six.

Gallinari hit three 3-pointers for the game was 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

Chris Paul played his best game for the Thunder, with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, including several big jumpers late in the game.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 24 points and made several key baskets.

Terrance Ferguson joined those three in double figures with 19 points and hit five 3-pointers.

The Thunder shot 54 percent from the field and were 35-for-41 at the free throw line.

The 76ers were led by Joel Embiid's 31 points, while former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had 28 points.

OKC led by five at halftime and after Philly took an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Thunder went on a 7-0 run to take the lead.

Gallinari missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to force the overtime tied at 107.

The Thunder improved to 5-7 on the season.

They play back-to-back games in Los Angeles Monday and Tuesday, against the Clippers and Paul George on Monday, and against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Both games tipoff at 9:30 pm.