Two injured after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver was seriously injured after allegedly driving the wrong way down a major interstate.

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, authorities received a call of a pickup truck driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Penn in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the driver sideswiped a BMW and then drove off the interstate at Agnew, rolling the truck in a ditch off the service road.

When police found the truck, there was no one inside, but they later found a man injured and nearly unconscious under the bridge at May Ave.

The man reportedly told police he was not the driver of the truck, but officers say they found his ID inside the vehicle.

The driver of the truck and BMW were both taken to the hospital. The BMW driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.