Pet adoption fees waived during Norman Animal Welfare event

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’ve been wanting a new pet, now’s your chance to adopt one without paying an adoption fee.

Norman Animal Welfare is hosting a Waived Fee Adoption Event from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 16.

“All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped,” according to a Norman Police Department news release.

The event is being held at the Norman Animal Welfare Adoption Center, 3428 Jenkins Ave.

The first part of the event was held earlier today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.