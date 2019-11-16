Beloved sloth at OKC Zoo dies after struggle with kidney issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth at the Oklahoma City Zoo has died.

Zoo officials announced on the zoo’s Facebook page that the sloth named Henry died at the age of 28.

“Veterinary and animal care teams had been closely monitoring Henry since late September when blood work from his annual wellness exam indicated kidney disease,” the Facebook post states.

Henry’s caretakers noticed changes in Henry’s behavior on Friday, Nov. 8. The changes included a decreased appetite and limited movement.

“The Zoo’s veterinary team administered an exam and confirmed he was in the advanced stages of kidney failure,” zoo officials said. “Because Henry’s quality of life was deteriorating rapidly, they made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize him.”

Henry was moved in 2009 from the Topeka Zoo to the OKC Zoo, where he resided in the pachyderm building.

“He enjoyed grapes and green beans, climbing on the ropes in his habitat and positioning himself eye-to-eye with his caretakers,” OKC Zoo officials said.

The median life expectancy for two-toed sloths in human care is 15.2 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.