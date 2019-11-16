× Cowboys Lead Jayhawks After First Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas 14-0 after one quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

Kansas got the ball first to start the game and OSU forced a punt after three downs.

The Cowboys then marched 65 yards in four plays, with Spencer Sanders passing to Dillon Stoner for a gain of 34 yards.

That set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard and OSU led 7-0 with 11:57 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Kansas got the ball at the OSU 33-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal attempt.

Liam Jones missed a 42-yarder off the left upright and it stayed 7-0 Cowboys.

OSU then went 75 yards in 12 plays, taking up 5:44 off the clock, with Hubbard scoring from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 Cowboys with three seconds left in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have won nine in a row over Kansas.

OSU is wearing military tribute uniforms the week of Veterans Day.