Funeral held for slain Mannford police chief

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR) - The funeral for slain Mannford police chief Lucky Miller was held on Saturday.

Miller, 44, was allegedly killed by fellow officer Michael Nealey at a hotel in Pensacola, Fla.

The two were at a convention in Florida last Sunday night.

Miller's body was flown back to Oklahoma City from Pensacola on Wednesday.

His body was then taken to Stroud, Okla., where Miller and his family had lived since the late 90s.

Miller's funeral service was held in his hometown of Davenport, Okla.

Miller was laid to rest in a Stroud cemetery.

Miller is survived by his wife and three children.