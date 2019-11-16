Historic steam locomotive’s powerful presence felt in Gore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GORE, Okla. (KFOR) - A historic steam locomotive came rumbling through Gore, Okla., Saturday morning.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 made its powerful presence known in Gore as a massive crowd of "trainspotters" looked on.

Union Pacific is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion by touring Big Boy No. 4014 and another historic steam engine, Living Legend No. 844, through several states.

The Union Pacific website gave the following description about the historic locomotives:

"During World War II Union Pacific operated some of the most modern and powerful steam locomotives ever built. Among them were the famous 'Big Boys,' the largest steam locomotives in the world. Working with them were the '800-class' high-speed passenger locomotives, as well as hundreds of older class steam engines. Union Pacific's steam legacy continues today with the preservation and operation of its historic fleet – No. 844 and No. 4014."

