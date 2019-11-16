Local lawmaker’s infant daughter back home after being placed in ICU for RSV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The infant daughter of a state representative is back home days after a virus that infects many infants put her in intensive care.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-93) announced on Twitter that his three-week-old daughter Elvy was discharged from INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center and is now at home resting.

“Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, love, and words of encouragement. Big thanks and gratitude to the staff, nurses, and doctors at Integris Baptist Medical Center. We appreciate you all,” Dollens said.

Elvy was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Nov. 11. Medical staff discovered that she was suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which, according to the CDC, almost all children are infected with by their second birthday.

Dollens announced Elvy’s illness on Twitter and said that he had never before heard of RSV.

“Now, my 2 week old daughter is hospitalized, receiving intensive care & fighting to breathe,” he said in the Twitter post.

RSV is basically the common cold, but because babies don’t have built-up immune systems, it can often land them in the hospital.

Dollens said he noticed Elvy had a runny nose and a hard time breathing. The situation escalated after taking her to the clinic, which led to an ambulance ride to the hospital.

Dollens kept a positive spirit as his daughter received treatment.

“Baby Elvy is a fighter and so is her mama. We’re so thankful for the great care and treatment Elvy is getting from the nurses and doctors at Integris Baptist,” he said on Twitter.

He also shared proactive measures people can use to reduce the risk of their child acquiring RSV. Those measures include the following:

Wash your hands – a lot.

Sneeze into a tissue instead of your shirt. Germs can stay on clothes for hours.

Don’t kiss or touch other people’s babies. Adults are often contagious before they show symptoms.

Clean and disinfect toys regularly.

Limit exposure to older siblings & immediate family who may be sick.

“You can never be too cautious and don’t ever hesitate to decline visitors, wear masks at home, and be a ‘germaphobe’ – they rely on us to be their immune systems until they strengthen their own. We hope everyone gets through this cold and flu season as smoothly as possible,” Dollens said.