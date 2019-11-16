× Local ministries seek donations for Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local ministries will host a Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway next week, and are seeking donations.

The giveaway will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 23, at North Highland Park, 8200 N. Harvey Ave.

The event is being held by the North Highland Neighborhood Outreach Ministry and Everlasting Faith Ministry.

An event flyer states that donations are needed.

To find out how to make a donation, contact Elder Simpkins at (405) 831-8724 or the church at (405) 595-2441.