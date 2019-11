× Pedestrian dies from injuries after struck by vehicle

PITTSBURGH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Krebs, Okla., man died at a hospital Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle just outside of McAlester, Okla.

Jimmie Moore, 53, was pronounced dead at McAlester Regional Health Center at 11:45 p.m. He died after suffering head, leg and internal injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Moore, a pedestrian, was hit by a 2001 Volvo on a U.S. Highway 69 service road, according to a news release.

The accident is under investigation.