OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One person is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle near Lake Overholser.

It happened Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. on the Northwest side of the lake. Police are calling it a very significant accident, and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, or the type of vehicle involved. Investigators were called to the scene just in case the accident does turn fatal.