Self-proclaimed ‘Second Amendment auditor’ bonds out of jail after judge refuses bond reduction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The self-proclaimed “Second Amendment auditor” arrested for allegedly bringing an AR-style rifle into a metro restaurant has bonded out of jail.

Timothy Harper bonded out of the Oklahoma County Jail at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, according to a jail official.

Harper’s jail exit came hours after Oklahoma County Judge Ray Elliott refused to lower Harper’s $100,000 bond. However, the judge did lift the requirement that it be a cash bond.

The judge also added stipulations to the bond, including that if Harper bonds out, he wear an ankle monitor and surrender his weapons.

Harper was arrested for allegedly bringing an AR-style rifle into a Twin Peaks restaurant the day after the new permitless carry law went into effect this month.

The police who arrested him said the law prohibiting rifles in businesses that serve alcohol didn’t change.

Harper’s attorney argued that the $100,000 bond wasn’t appropriate for a crime that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $1.000 fine, and that it isn’t necessary to ensure he’ll show up in court for future hearings.