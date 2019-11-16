× Sooners Trail Baylor At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team trails Baylor 31-10 at halftime at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday night.

Not much has gone right for the Sooners, with Baylor scoring 21 points in a six minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters.

The Sooners got a sack from Ronnie Perkins on third down to force a punt on Baylor’s opening possession of the game.

Oklahoma got a 39-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic on OU’s opening possession to lead 3-0 with 9:25 to play in the first quarter.

The Bears responded by going 78 yards in 10 plays, with Charlie Brewer keeping on a 2-yard touchdown run to put Baylor on top 7-3 with 5:26 to play in the first quarter.

After a big kickoff return was negated by a holding penalty, OU started the ensuing possession at their own 12-yard line.

Jalen Hurts was sacked on third down and the Sooners had to punt.

Baylor then went 54 yards in 5 plays, with Brewer passing to a wide open Denzel Mims for a 30-yard touchdown and the Bears led 14-3 with 1:51 to play in the first quarter.

After another penalty on the kickoff, OU had to start on their own 6-yard line.

On the fifth play of the possession, Hurts fumbled and Terrel Bernard recovered at the Sooners’ 27-yard line.

It took Baylor just two plays to score, with Charlie Brewer running for 23 yards to end the first quarter, then scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to give the Bears a 21-3 lead.

On Oklahoma’s ensuing possession, Hurts was intercepted by Grayland Arnold, who returned it 71 yards to the OU 9-yard line.

On the next play, Brewer found Mims for a 9-yard touchdown and the Bears lead was 28-3 to 11:02 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma finally got a touchdown when they marched 75 yards in 14 plays, taking up nearly six minutes off the clock, with Hurts passing to Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 28-10 Baylor with 5:06 to play in the first half.

It was Stogner’s first career touchdown.

Baylor ate up almost the rest of the time in the half, with John Mayers kicking a 28-yard field goal to give the Bears a 31-10 lead with 3 seconds left in the first half.

OU has won four in a row over the Bears.

The Sooners are wearing their alternate “Rough Rider” uniforms.