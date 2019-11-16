× Yukon vehicle crash claims life of one person

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly overnight crash in Yukon, Okla., claimed the life of one person.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene at Interstate 40 near Cimarron Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

OHP troopers said one of the vehicles was stopped in the center of the lanes when another vehicle, also in the center lane, attempted to avoid a collision. But a crash occurred and a passenger that was standing outside of the stopped car was also hit.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Yukon Fire Department.

The passenger’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Both of the drivers were transported to local hospitals, and they have both been treated and released.