Broken Arrow teen killed in early morning Muskogee Co. crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a teen from Broken Arrow was killed in an early-morning crash in Muskogee County.

Just before 4 a.m., 19-year-old Julian Medina was driving intoxicated northbound in the southbound lanes of US Hwy 69 when he struck a tractor-trailer.

Medina was pinned inside his vehicle before being extricated by Muskogee Fire and Rescue.

Authorities say the driver of the trailer was not injured.

According to the report, Medina was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

No other information is available at this time.