× Cowboys Hold Off Yale to Stay Unbeaten

Oklahoma State senior Lindy Waters made the Cowboys final three baskets, helping OSU hold off upset-minded Yale for a 64-57 win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Sunday afternoon.

Waters led OSU with 19 points, and made a pair of three-pointers and a fallaway jumper in the final 2:20 of the game to help clinch the win.

Yale had tied it twice in the final 10 minutes but didn’t lead after the opening moments.

OSU shot just 40 percent from the field, and held the Bulldogs to 38 percent, but Yale outrebounded the Cowboys 42-38.

Waters was joined in double figures by Yor Anei, who had 12 points and 7 rebounds, and Isaac Likekele, who had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Waters made three of OSU’s four 3-pointers and the Cowboys were just 4-for-19 from three-point range.

OSU forced 22 Yale turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 19-0 off turnovers.

The Cowboys led by as many as 13 points early in the game, before taking a 4-point lead to halftime.

OSU wore their turquoise uniforms for the Nike N7 game to honor Oklahoma’s Native American culture.

Oklahoma State improves to 4-0 on the season.

The Cowboys host Western Michigan on Friday night at 7:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena.