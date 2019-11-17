Flash Point team discusses impeachment hearings, tribal gaming compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle discussed the public impeachment hearings and if the President intimidated witnesses via Twitter.

Trump tweeted as former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony was underway that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” which prompted a response minutes later from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, who allowed Yovanovitch to react to Trump’s latest attacks. Schiff charged that the tweet was “designed to intimidate” her and other witnesses.

The Flash Point team went on to discuss the ongoing battle between Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Native tribes of Oklahoma on the gaming compacts that is due to expire in 2020.

Since the 15-year deal between the state and the tribes is set to expire in January, Stitt recently sent a letter to 35 tribal leaders saying it is time to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

Stitt says that while he values the tribes, he believes that the gaming compact needs to be fair to both parties.

When it comes to comparing compacts in other states, Matthew Morgan, chairman with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association argues that the other states are in entirely different situations. While most states have a compact agreement with a handful of tribes, Oklahoma has 35 tribes participating in the agreement.

Later, the Chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, Glen D. Johnson Jr. joined the team to discuss his imminent retirement and the future plans of the Oklahoma education system.

