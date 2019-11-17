Norman company fights porch piracy with “FRED”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - We are still weeks away from Thanksgiving but for many, the Holiday shopping season has begun. An ever-increasing number of shoppers buying things online means getting packages delivered to the house and recently that can be risky.

One Norman based company has the latest gadget in the fight against pirates.

"Just last year 11 million packages were stolen," said Justin Chavez of Bartley Industries.

Porch Piracy is definitely on the rise in the U.S.

News 4 has run many a story with video of a thief walking up to a stranger's house and making off with the package.

"I want my packages safe. I wouldn't want to see somebody walk up to my porch, take my packages and take off, because the likely hood of my catching them is very very low," said Chavez.

One Norman based company says that's where "Fred" comes into play. It's a lockbox that stands for Frozen Refrigerated Electronic Dry.

The box is the brainchild of the company owner, Donna Clark when she had a package stolen off her porch.

The box is anchored to concrete. The composite material looks like wood but its much tougher. Chavez says it's a stop sign for thieves.

"They see a 'Fred' by your house they aren`t even going to try to do it... if they do, good luck," said Chavez.

The insulated box is designed with the growing grocery delivery market in mind.

The keypad holds up to 25 temporary codes that you can tell your delivery service about when you order.

"Fred" boxes are made in Norman.

They can expand, thanks to a stainless steel mesh net bag.

"Fred" boxes take 30 minutes to install cost about $2000. Chavez says they work perfectly for people who will be out of town when precious packages arrive.

"We want to keep every package safe out there," said Chavez.