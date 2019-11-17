× OKCPD, OKCFD on scene of barricaded suspect, fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both Oklahoma City Police and Fire are on the scene of a unique situation Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of SW 15th on the report of smoke.

When firefighters arrive, Oklahoma City police officers were already on scene talking to a suspect barricaded inside.

Police were called to the scene on a disturbance where one person was injured. When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he ran inside and barricaded himself there.

Officials say the fire is now out and are working to take the suspect in custody. Authorities believe the suspect may have started the fire.

The victim of the disturbance was treated.

No other information is available at this time.