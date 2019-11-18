× Attorney General adds first-degree murder charge to Tulsa man after woman ODs

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Attorney General Mike Hunter has charged a Tulsa man with first-degree murder after he allegedly sold drugs to a Perkins woman which led to her overdose death.

Noah Montague, 25, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and the unlawful use of a communication device to commit a felony. A search of Montague’s vehicle and residence found a significant amount of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

After an investigation by the Tulsa Police Department, authorities allege Montague sold Jamie Bear, 29, the heroin that led to her overdose death on Sept. 10.

Officials with the Perkins Police Department found Bear unresponsive in her apartment after an anonymous call recommended law enforcement perform a welfare check. Agents seized syringes and a substance that tested positive as heroin in the home.

“Drug dealers who make cruel and conscious decisions to push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities need to be held accountable.” Attorney General Hunter said. “We have no tolerance for Montague’s callous actions that ultimately took the life of another person. I hope family and friends of this woman find some solace in the fact that justice will be served. My sincerest gratitude goes to the law enforcement teams who collaborated on this case. It truly takes all of us to fight the scourge of illicit drugs.”

Charging drug dealers with first-degree murder became Oklahoma law in 1989 when now-Attorney General Hunter was serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.