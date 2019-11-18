BBB warning public of “Secret Sister” gift exchange

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the holidays quickly approach, the Better Business Bureau is warning the public of a gift exchange that is actually illegal.

The BBB says the “Secret Sister” gift exchange became popular through Facebook posts in 2015 and promised participants would receive up to 36 gifts, in exchange for sending one gift, valued at $10.

Participants were encouraged to invite others in the exchange, and then promised they would receive information on where to mail the gifts.

BBB officials say cycle continues and you’re left with buying and shipping gifts for unknown individuals, in hopes that you will receive a number of gifts in return.

However, it doesn’t happen.

According to the BBB, these gift exchanges are pyramid schemes, and are considered illegal.

The BBB recommends the following if someone promises you gifts or cash by mail, email, or social media:

Ignore it

Report social media posts

Never give your personal information to strangers

Be wary of false claims

Click here for more information.