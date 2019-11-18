× Bedlam Set for Primetime Kickoff

The 114th edition of Bedlam football will kickoff at 7:00 pm on November 30 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Big 12 Conference made the announcement on Monday.

The game will be televised on Fox.

It’s the first time since 2015 the game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be played at night and the fourth time this decade, also in 2010 and 2011.

Before this decade, the game had been played at night only three times: 1985, 1998, and 2008.

All seven of the night-time kickoffs have been in Stillwater.

OU has won four in a row in the series and 14 of the last 16 meetings.

The Sooners have won three straight in Stillwater.