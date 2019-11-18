Cooking with Kyle: Rustic apple cranberry tart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This fantastic tart features fresh Granny Smith apples, fresh cranberries and a perfect complement of spices. Serve as is or enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. It is a perfect and slightly different holiday treat.
Ingredients and Directions
Pie crust:
- 9” double pie crust (or two commercial, rolled crust – do not trim edges)
- Roll pie crust to 2” larger than pie pan, including depth.
- This recipe will make one 9” deep dish tart, or two 9” regular depth tarts.
- Carefully place rolled dough in pie pan, allowing excess to drape over sides.
- Alternative method: Line bakery sheet with parchment paper and place rolled dough on parchment. This method will yield a slightly more rustic, free-form tart.
Filling:
- 1/2 C firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/4 C flour
- 1 t ground cinnamon
- 1/2 t ground nutmeg
- 1/4 t allspice
- Grated zest from one orange
- 1 C fresh cranberries (may be chopped; Kyle prefers whole)
- 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and thin sliced
Topping:
- 1 t heavy cream, half and half or whole milk
- 1 t sugar
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In a mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, spices and orange zest. Toss thoroughly. Add apple slices, toss to coat, add cranberries, toss again.
- Place and arrange apple and cranberry as desired in center of dough. Carefully pull sides toward center, leaving center of tart open.
- Brush top of pastry with cream/sugar mixture.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for 45 – 60 minutes or until fruit is cooked and crust is golden.
- Allow cooling before slicing.
