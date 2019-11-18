Cooking with Kyle: Rustic apple cranberry tart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This fantastic tart features fresh Granny Smith apples, fresh cranberries and a perfect complement of spices. Serve as is or enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. It is a perfect and slightly different holiday treat.

Ingredients and Directions

Pie crust:

9” double pie crust (or two commercial, rolled crust – do not trim edges)

Roll pie crust to 2” larger than pie pan, including depth. This recipe will make one 9” deep dish tart, or two 9” regular depth tarts. Carefully place rolled dough in pie pan, allowing excess to drape over sides. Alternative method: Line bakery sheet with parchment paper and place rolled dough on parchment. This method will yield a slightly more rustic, free-form tart.



Filling:

1/2 C firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 C flour

1 t ground cinnamon

1/2 t ground nutmeg

1/4 t allspice

Grated zest from one orange

1 C fresh cranberries (may be chopped; Kyle prefers whole)

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and thin sliced

Topping:

1 t heavy cream, half and half or whole milk

1 t sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees In a mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, spices and orange zest. Toss thoroughly. Add apple slices, toss to coat, add cranberries, toss again. Place and arrange apple and cranberry as desired in center of dough. Carefully pull sides toward center, leaving center of tart open. Brush top of pastry with cream/sugar mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for 45 – 60 minutes or until fruit is cooked and crust is golden. Allow cooling before slicing.