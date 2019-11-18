Edmond Fire Department holding coat drive for students

Posted 9:43 am, November 18, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro fire department is holding a coat drive that will help children during the winter season.

The Edmond Fire Department is looking for new or gently-used children’s winter clothing until Nov. 23.

All items will be distributed to children at local elementary schools.

Items can be dropped at any of the five EFD locations:

  • Station 1 – 925 E. 2nd St.
  • Station 2 – 1315 S. Broadway
  • Station 3 – 1540 W. Danforth Rd.
  • Station 4 – 1701 W. I-35 Frontage Rd.
  • Station 5 – 5300 E. Covell Rd.

If you have any questions, call (405) 216-7314.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.