Edmond Fire Department holding coat drive for students

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro fire department is holding a coat drive that will help children during the winter season.
The Edmond Fire Department is looking for new or gently-used children’s winter clothing until Nov. 23.
All items will be distributed to children at local elementary schools.
Items can be dropped at any of the five EFD locations:
- Station 1 – 925 E. 2nd St.
- Station 2 – 1315 S. Broadway
- Station 3 – 1540 W. Danforth Rd.
- Station 4 – 1701 W. I-35 Frontage Rd.
- Station 5 – 5300 E. Covell Rd.
If you have any questions, call (405) 216-7314.
35.652832 -97.478095