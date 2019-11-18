Edmond Fire Department holding coat drive for students

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro fire department is holding a coat drive that will help children during the winter season.

The Edmond Fire Department is looking for new or gently-used children’s winter clothing until Nov. 23.

All items will be distributed to children at local elementary schools.

Items can be dropped at any of the five EFD locations:

Station 1 – 925 E. 2nd St.

Station 2 – 1315 S. Broadway

Station 3 – 1540 W. Danforth Rd.

Station 4 – 1701 W. I-35 Frontage Rd.

Station 5 – 5300 E. Covell Rd.

If you have any questions, call (405) 216-7314.