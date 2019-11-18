Family identifies shooter who killed 2 then himself in Duncan Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Three people are dead after a shooting at Walmart that happened before 10 a.m. Monday. The gunman is among the dead.

Family is identifying the shooter as Yayo Varela Jr. Police have not confirmed any identities yet.

Police say the two victims were inside the Walmart before getting back in their car and being approached by the shooter. One of the victims worked in the store.

"It went down so fast," witness Aaron Helton said. "[The gunshots] repeated. Like 'boom boom boom boom.'"

Police arrived to find a man and woman shot to death inside a red car and another man dead outside of it.

"At some point, the shooter did walk up to the car. But we’re not sure when. We’re not sure if initial shots came from on the ground or maybe from another vehicle," Duncan Police Chief Daniel Ford said.

After firing about nine times, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Investigators say the people involved all knew each other.

"There was at no time anybody that had been threatened inside Walmart," District Attorney Jason Hicks said.

A family friend at the scene says the shooter was married to the female victim and that they have two young children.

“The children will be taken care of. It’s not something that any child should have to go through, losing a mother and father like that," Michael Bryant said.

Others say this is no way defines the community.

"I think our community is still very strong and great," Helton said.