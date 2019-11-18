× Fort Sill soldier arrested for coercion, enticement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – A Fort Sill soldier was arrested in Texas last week, according to jail records.

KSWO reports Jamison Gray was arrested by authorities from Sheppard Air Force Base.

Gray was booked into the Wichita County Jail on complaints of coercion and enticement.

Colonel Ryan McCormack, 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander, released a statement saying:

“SPC Jamison Gray is assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and we are aware of his situation. We will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate with law enforcement as required. As in all cases, we will base all decisions on the evidence presented.”

No other details about his arrest have been released at this time.