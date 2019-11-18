“He is an avid family man,” Loved ones heartbroken after Duncan Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a southwest Oklahoma Walmart parking lot and now the gunman has been identified as one of the dead.

“The last time I did talk to him, he didn`t say that there was any trouble. It`s one of those things that completely takes you by surprise,” said Michael Bryant, who knew the shooter.

Michael Bryant talking about the man who allegedly opened fire on a red car, killing two people, before turning the gun on himself. The terrifying scene unfolding in a Walmart parking lot.

Emotions were running high as police swarmed the scene. Video from Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 showed loved ones reacting to the shocking news.

“There were three deceased individuals. One female, one male was found deceased in the car. One male outside of the car,” said Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

Those who knew the gunman said it`s heartbreaking.

“He is an avid family man. A community person. Very well known in the community. Does all he can for the community and his family,” Bryant said.

Police not saying how the shooter and two victims knew each other. But a family friend on scene said the shooter was married to the female victim, even sharing two young children.

“I understand anger, separation. I`ve gone through it. I`m sure all of us have witnessed it at some point but it`s not one of the things you ever expect,” Bryant said.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as word of the shooting spread throughout the small community.

“It puts everybody on edge. Puts the schools on edge. Hospitals. Businesses. I think it`s something that we need to get as much information as we can. That`s the reason we`re being methodical with the investigation,” Ford said.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims until all family members are notified.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Bryant said.

Police said at least 9 rounds were fired from the gunman. A motive is still unknown.