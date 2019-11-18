Holiday gathering held for Oklahoma mothers, babies for World Prematurity Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families around the globe focused on World Prematurity Day this weekend, the March of Dimes reached out to help support Oklahoma mothers and babies with a holiday gathering.

On Sunday, March of Dimes hosted World Prematurity Day for families impacted by pregnancy complications, preterm birth and infant loss in Oklahoma City.

Guests and sponsors stuffed stockings with wish list items for Oklahoma families who have a baby in the NICU at OU Children’s INTEGRIS, Mercy and Norman Regional Hospitals.

According to March of Dimes, one in 10 babies are born too soon each year, and the rate of preterm birth has risen for the fourth year in a row.

