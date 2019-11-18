× Honors for College Football Players from Oklahoma

A bevy of honors were earned on Monday by college football players with ties to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Hurts threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 114 in the Sooners’ comeback 34-31 win over Baylor last Saturday.

It’s Hurts’ third offensive player of the week award of the season.

Oklahoma State’s Kolby Harvell-Peel was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Harvell-Peel had two interceptions and three tackles in the Cowboys’ 31-13 win over Kansas last Saturday.

It’s his third defensive player of the week honor of the year.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Iowa State tight end and former Norman North standout Charlie Kolar has been named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end.

Both of those awards will announce the winners on the College Football Awards Show on December 12.