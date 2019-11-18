OHP: Three dead after shooting in Duncan Walmart parking lot

Posted 10:19 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, November 18, 2019
DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR/The Duncan Banner) - Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

The Duncan Police Department says one female and one male were found dead inside of a car and one male was found dead outside of the car.  The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

A handgun was found on scene, police say.


Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident, however, all lockdowns were lifted following the "all-clear" from law enforcement. 


Walmart issued the following statement:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

This is a developing story. 

